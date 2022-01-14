Pair appear in court charged with Christmas Day criminal damage offences

Gareth Husband, 22, and Tony Plows, 29, are said to have caused over £5,400 of damage to an Audi A3 in Brinkburn Crescent, on Monday, December 6.

Husband, of Baker Street, and Plows, of High Hills, Hill Farm, both Houghton, are also alleged to have carried out attacks on two properties on Christmas Day.

Prosecutors claim they caused £2,500 of damage to windows of a house in Harwood Drive, smashed a parked car outside and broke windows to a value unknown at a property in Brinkburn Crescent.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Husband and Plows each denied three charges of causing criminal damage.

They were remanded into custody and will appear next at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court for an application for bail hearing on Tuesday, January 18.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction for their trial, a date for which has yet to be fixed.

The pair appeared before South Tyneside Magistrate's Court

