Pair accused of murder of Sunderland teenager Connor Brown could face November trial date
Two men accused of the city centre murder of a teenager may now face trial in November.
Connor Brown was found stabbed in a back lane next to The Borough pub, in Sunderland, in the early hours the morning in February.
The 18-year old died as a result of his injuries.
Leighton Barrass, 20, of Hartside Square, and Ally Gordon, 19, of Polmuir Road, both Sunderland, are both charged with his murder.
A trial had been due to take place at Newcastle Crown Court this month but has been delayed due to administrative reasons.
The case was at court today, where Judge Paul Sloan QC set a new date for November 12, although that remains subject to change.
Both men have been remanded in custody.
Judge Sloan told them: “For the moment, proceed on the basis that will be the trial date.”