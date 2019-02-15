Paedophile who boasted about 11-year-old 'girlfriend' had child-sized sex doll at home

A paedophile who boasted about having an 11-year-old "girlfriend" and had a child-sized sex doll at his home has been put behind bars.

Leslie Holt's house was raided after he sent explicit sex chat to paedophile hunters Dark Justice, who had posed as a 13-year-old girl on a dating website last February.



The 55-year-old pervert had talked about "sexy underwear" and bragged that he had "previously had young girls back to his house" and kept their underwear.



Holt had asked to meet the youngster and suggested "she could stay at his house and they could have sex" but cancelled the plan to get together.



Newcastle Crown Court heard when police raided the 55-year-old's home as a result of the illegal conversations, they found the blow-up doll, female underwear and 36 child abuse images on his electronic devices.



There was also evidence of an online dating site conversation with a decoy, set up by another paedophile hunters group, where Holt made sickening boasts to who he thought was a 13-year-old girl called Sammy.



Prosecutor Paul Cleasby told the court: "He told Sammy he had previously kissed a six-year-old girl and had a girlfriend aged 11, who would skip school and go to his house wearing stockings."



Holt had asked the decoy if they could meet and asked if she would "bring her eight-year-old friend along".



Mr Cleasby said there was no evidence whether or not Holt's outrageous boasts about his contact with children were actually true.



Holt, of Moorsley Road, Houghton, pleaded guilty to attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to meet a child following sexual

grooming and possessing indecent photographs of children.



Alec Burns, defending, said the chats were "ridiculous fantasising"and Holt, who has a low IQ, has been deemed to have a limited understanding of what he was actually doing.



Mr Burns said Holt and his family have become a target in the community as a result of his offending and is at risk of losing his local authority home.



Judge Edward Bindloss jailed Holt for 13 months and said he must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.



Judge Bindloss ordered that the child sex doll and the indecent photographs of children should be destroyed.



He told Holt: "It may be you don't understand the harm that can be caused by these sorts of offences but you are quite able to use the skills necessary to commit them."



Judge Bindloss referred to the abuse levelled at the family and told Holt: "You are the cause of that. Had you lived a law abiding life, your family would not be effected in the

way they say they have."