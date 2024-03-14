Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A convicted paedophile who made and distributed indecent images of children is back behind bars.

Philip Kirk, 30, of Arklecragg, Albany, Washington, was arrested in January after police officers discovered more than 2,000 indecent images and videos of children between the ages of six months and 16 years old being sexually abused. The images were found after a search of his property revealed several concealed digital devices including multiple hard drives and memory cards. Children’s clothing amongst other concerning items were also discovered inside the address. Kirk has numerous previous convictions for possessing and making indecent images of children which dates back to 2010.

Philip Kirk.

Since his release from prison in January 2023, he has been the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and has been carefully monitored by Northumbria Police officers.

A requirement of the order is to produce any device capable of internet access, when asked by police, as well as being prohibited from using any internet devices or methods capable of concealing internet usage.

Police officers visited Kirk's address to carry out the search after suspicions were raised that he was using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to access the internet. The devices also revealed that Kirk had been communicating with other likeminded individuals who often discussed their attraction to children. On Friday March 8, he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and pleaded guilty to one count of making indecent images of children and one count of breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Following the hearing he was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison. Kirk will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register (SOR) for the rest of his life.

Police Constable Daniel Jackson, of Northumbria Police, was the officer in charge of the case.

He said: “I hope this sends a strong message to others with court orders – if you breach your conditions we will take action and we will ensure you are put back in front of a judge.

“Clearly, Kirk has shown no remorse for his original offending and has slipped very quickly back into his old abhorrent ways.

“As a Force, protecting the vulnerable, and ensuring the most serious offenders like Kirk are brought to justice, are top priorities for us.

"His arrest, charge and subsequent sentence are just one example our day-in-day-out commitment to safeguard children from this type of behaviour.

“I’m really pleased to see Kirk is now where he belongs, safely behind bars.

“I’m sure our communities will rest easier knowing a dangerous predator has been returned to prison.”