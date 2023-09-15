Watch more videos on Shots!

A paedophile who tried to justify his sickening crimes by questioning the morality of Hugh Hefner's Playboy mansion has been jailed for 14 years.

Rapist Simon Hildrew was being quizzed by detectives about vile offending, against two children, when he asked detectives "is it right for Hugh Hefner to have a Playboy mansion filled with teenagers?".

Prosecutors claim the Hildrew used the comparison to the controversial millionaire as "justification for his offending".

Hildrew, 39, formerly of Washington, had initially denied the shocking allegations made against him but later pleaded guilty to a total of 16 charges of rape, attempted rape, sexual assaults and indecent images offences.

At Newcastle Crown court today Judge Tim Gittins sentenced him to 14 years behind bars with a six year extended licence period. He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for life.

Judge Gittins told him: "No sentence I can impose can go close to undoing the harm you have selfishly done with your depraved actions.

"Credit goes to the victims, who had the strength to come forward. I hope they see themselves as survivors of your abuse rather than victims of it."

Judge Gittins said Hildrew has a "worrying" lack of insight and remorse, poses a "significant risk" and is a "danger to young females".

Hildrew interupted the judge as he passed sentence and said: "Do you want me to beg, cry. I'm a very emotionally damaged person. I find it hard to portray emotion."

The court heard Hildrew has no previous convictions