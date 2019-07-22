Paedophile hunter snares pervert, 72, who asked '15-year-old girl' for sex
A 72-year-old man was given a suspended prison term for talking dirty to a child over the internet.
Maldwin Bush thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl when he made a series of lewd suggestions.
Bush told the girl he would be her ‘sugar daddy’ and ‘get her things’ if she agreed to sex, Durham Crown Court heard.
“A decoy social media account in the name of a 15-year-old girl was set up by the Children’s Guardian group,” said Jenny Haigh, prosecuting.
“The conversation with Bush quickly became sexual, him asking if she liked older men, and if she would like to have sex.”
Ms Haigh told the court the messages later became more aggressive.
“There was an element of intimidation,” Ms Haigh added.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“He told her to take her pyjama bottoms off, she made it clear she was becoming frightened by the conversation to which he said she should do as she was told.”
Bush, of Thorpe Road, Easington, admitted engaging in sexual communication with a child between November 27 and December 2.
Neil Bennett, defending cut short his mitigation when Judge Jonathon Carroll indicated the sentence would be suspended.
Bush was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, including 30 rehabilitation activity days.
The judge told him: “You have thrown away your good character, you will be forever diminished by this offence in the eyes of people who know you.”
Bush was banned from unsupervised contact with children for five years, and he must register as a sex offender for seven years.