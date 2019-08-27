Owner's plea for return of 'pride and joy' after car stolen from outside Sunderland home
A Sunderland motorist has been left heartbroken after his “pride and joy” car was stolen from outside his home.
Simon Jones, 43, woke over the bank holiday weekend to find his red Honda Civic had been stolen from his home in Marley Pots.
He said he spends his spare time working on the car and putting money into it – and is pleading for information from the public which would lead to its safe return.
Simon, said: “When I noticed the car was missing my stomach dropped, you never think it would happen to you.
“After spending all my spare time upgrading the car and every penny I saved for over a year it was all gone in seconds.
“As a community everyone has played a part in helping to find my car and it really does show community spirit.
"I am blown away by such a huge response from everyone. Hopefully it can continue and bring my pride and joy back to where it belongs.”
Simon’s partner Laura Christian praised their neighbours for helping in the search for the vehicle and rallying round the couple.
She added: “Simon is a hard worker and everyone who knows him knows his car is his pride and joy, he’s heartbroken.”
A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “At 10.56am on Saturday (August 24) we received a report a red Honda Civic had been stolen from an address in Elmwood Avenue, Marley Potts.
“Inquiries to trace the vehicle are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting reference 430 240819.”