Overturned car dumped in Seaham park

A car has crashed and overturned in a Seaham park.

By Tony Gillan
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 15:19 pm
The overturned Vauxhall Corsa in Dalton-le-Dale was reported to police on Wednesday morning.

The black Vauxhall Corsa was spotted in the Dalton-le-Dale park on the morning of Wednesday, October 2 by a passer-by who immediately informed the police.

The car is believed to have been driven into the park through it’s broken main gate on a nearby road, into an area not designed for vehicles.

Anyone with about the incident more information should contact the Durham Constabulary on 101.