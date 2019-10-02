Overturned car dumped in Seaham park
A car has crashed and overturned in a Seaham park.
The black Vauxhall Corsa was spotted in the Dalton-le-Dale park on the morning of Wednesday, October 2 by a passer-by who immediately informed the police.
The car is believed to have been driven into the park through it’s broken main gate on a nearby road, into an area not designed for vehicles.
Anyone with about the incident more information should contact the Durham Constabulary on 101.