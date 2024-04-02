Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drink-driver who ran from police was caught in part due to his distinctive shoes, a court heard.

Jesutobi Oladipo, 32, abandoned his blue BMW and outpaced officers hot on his heels but gave a clue to his identity - his red soles.

Oladipo, of Nora Street, Barnes, fled after his motor came to a stop with smoke coming from its wheels in riverside Paul Watson Way.

Police were already following at a distance after noticing his newly damaged vehicle as they passed at 3.07am on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

A search failed to find him, but he opened the front door of his home two miles away when police came calling soon afterwards, prosecutor Lucy Todd said.

They found the distinctive shoes in the hall, and he admitted to being the driver – with a breath test confirming his guilt.

Ms Todd told magistrates in South Tyneside: “Officers saw a BMW driving west, appearing to have side damage and its hazard lights were activated.

“It drove out of their sight, but they saw a large plume of smoke which was clearly caused by the BMW’s damaged tyres.

“The vehicle came to a stop on the wrong side of a roundabout. The driver exited and ran up a hill. He was wearing distinctive black shoes with red soles.

“He couldn’t be found but police attended the car’s registered address. The defendant was there and said he had consumed several shots of ouzo.

“Shoes with the distinctive red soles were there and were wet. The key fob to the same BMW was also there.”

Oladipo, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving.

He gave a breath test reading of 65mcg for alcohol, against the legal limit of 35mcg.

Richard Copsey, defending, said Oladipo had boozed in Sunderland city centre and driven just 100m before his vehicle came to a stop.

Mr Copsey added: “He has been incredibly stupid. He had bumped the car, he had clipped a barrier. Police saw this and he abandoned the vehicle.

“When he got home, he was a bit shaken up and had another couple of drinks, but he accepts he was over the limit.”