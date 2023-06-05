An osprey has died after he was fatally wounded in an airgun attack in the North East of England.

The bird of prey was spotted bleeding and lying on his back by a worker at the Crowther Industrial Estate in Washington, after he was thought to have crash landed at the location.

The RSPCA is appealing for information

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA said X-rays later revealed he’d been shot three times and sustained a number of injuries, including a fractured left wing.

The charity was alerted about the incident on May 26, and collected the bird to take him for urgent veterinary treatment.

The organisation is now appealing for businesses on the estate to check their CCTV for potential information about the person responsible.

More than 620 incidents involving animals which have been targeted with airguns, have been reported to the animal welfare charity between 2020 and June 2023, according to the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An initial examination at Wrights Vets in Birtley showed that the osprey had suffered a ruptured right eye - which would have impeded his ability to hunt - and grazes to his body.

X-rays were subsequently taken which also revealed three lodged pellets and a fractured left wing.

Sadly, because of the nature of his injuries, the decision was made to put the bird to sleep to prevent further suffering.

The osprey

RSPCA inspector Rowena Proctor, who is investigating, said: “It’s appalling that someone has taken pleasure in cruelly and deliberately shooting such a beautiful bird of prey and hard to understand why people carry out these mindless attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even though it wasn't the outcome we’d hoped for, I’d like to thank the vets, as well as the person who reported the incident to us, for their care and compassion.

“Sadly, the targeting of wild and domestic animals in this way isn’t uncommon.

"RSPCA officers see incidents throughout the year involving cats, geese, swans and gulls who have been horribly maimed or killed outright in airgun attacks.

"The cases we hear about are only likely to show part of the problem as not all of them will be reported to us directly and there may be situations where animals injured and killed by these weapons are sadly never found - especially in the case of wildlife.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA tends to see a rise in the number of such attacks in the summer months when the days are longer and people are spending more time outside.

The charity is continuing to call for stricter regulations around owning an airgun in both England and Wales. Better education, basic safety training for owners and a thorough explanation of the law - including our legal obligations towards animals - could help protect countless animals from such attacks in the future.