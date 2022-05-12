Operator of waste firm fined and has van seized after Sunderland's Foxcover Road twice blocked with fly-tipped rubble

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Kirtley was charged with knowingly causing waste to be deposited from his motor vehicle on two occasions and another offence of failing to assist with a fly-tipping investigation.

He was ordered to pay a total of £2,684 at a sentencing hearing at Newcastle's Moot Hall on Tuesday, May 10.

Mr Kirtley, of Howardian Close, Washington is authorised by the Environment Agency as an upper-tier waste carrier and is a director of Your Waste Away NE LTD and Washington Removal and Recovery LTD.

Waste that was left on Foxcover Road in Sunderland during one of the fly-tipping incidents.

Sunderland City Council said that on June 8 and August 24, 2021, its Environmental Enforcement Team received reports of serious fly-tipping on Foxcover Road.

The local authority said that both times the road was completely blocked with rubble overnight, creating a highly dangerous situation for oncoming motorists, one of which narrowly avoided the dumped waste.

It said in a statement: “In September, the council seized a van belonging to Mr Kirtley using powers allowing it to confiscate vehicles suspected of being involved in environmental crime or fly-tipping.

“The van was connected to both offences and was registered to Mr Kirtley’s company, Your Waste Away NE LTD. When interviewed, Mr Kirtley admitted the vehicle was his, but claimed that a third party was using the vehicle on both occasions.

Sunderland City Council seized a van belonging to Mr Kirtley after it was connected to the fly-tipping incidents.

“Following the two incidents on Foxcover Road, on Wednesday 1 September 2021, Environmental Enforcement Officers received a separate report that a substantial amount of waste had been deposited onto the carpark at Viewpoint, Princess Anne Park, Washington.

“Evidence was recovered from the waste relating to two addresses, one in Birtley, Gateshead, and one in Seaham, County Durham. Both properties are alleged to have had renovation waste removed by David Kirtley’s companies in the days leading up to the Princess Anne Park fly-tipping.”

Mr Kirtley failed to attend Sunderland City Council’s office to discuss this incident.

But he pleaded guilty to knowingly causing waste to be deposited from his motor vehicle on two occasions and another offence of failing to assist with a fly-tipping investigation and the court fined him £1000, with additional costs of £1384 and £300.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree said: "Fly-tipping is not only illegal but anti-social and it will not be tolerated in our city.

"When we come across evidence that a vehicle may have been used for fly-tipping, we use our legal powers to seize it and take actions against those responsible. Since April 2020 we have seized six vehicles believed to have been used in fly-tipping.

"Residents tell us that they want to see more enforcement action against this type of behaviour, and we would urge residents to continue to work with us. If anyone witnesses fly-tipping they can report it anonymously at https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-flytipping or by calling 0191 520 5550.”