Operation Gryphon takes flight to tackle summer holiday disorder

Police and councils are joining forces to tackle anti-social behaviour in Sunderland during the summer holidays.

Northumbria Police officers have teamed up with both South Tyneside Council and Sunderland City Council to deliver two dedicated operations throughout the six-week break.

Northumbria Police Sgt Scott with neighbourhood officers and council wardens

Operation Gryphon will see officers and partners working closely in hotspot areas to address pockets of anti-social behaviour.

Activity will focus on reports relating to young people and follows a tiered approach including sending a letter to parents and carers ,followed by a home visit, with enforcement action as a last resort.

Police and local authority partners will also be going out in force across Sunderland during the six-weeks to carry out increased patrol activity and engage with people in the local community.

With funding support from the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit, the collaboration also aims to divert young people away from criminality.

The initiative will see a series of fun days and events across Wearside alongside partners including Together For Children Sunderland.

Inspector Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police, said: "In the past, we have seen brilliant results through our dedicated joint summer operations which have seen a significant reduction in crime.

"We recognise that we are talking about a minority of people who are involved in anti-social behaviour, but I would ask parents and carers to work with us and speak to children about where they are heading over the school holidays, what they are doing and the potential consequences of getting mixed up in this type of activity.

"Ultimately, we need your support to tackle anti-social behaviour and to help ensure that young people in the community are safe, so everyone is able to enjoy their summer.

"We will continue to work hand-in-hand with our partners and the public to ensure both South Tyneside, Sunderland, and the wider region remains a hassle-free and a safe environment for all.

"You will see an increased police presence and I would always encourage anybody affected by anti-social behaviour to speak to us. Operation Gryphon and similar operations are here to empower you and we’ll use every tactic at our disposal to tackle the issues most important to you.

"This type of operation is only possible through fantastic teamwork and dedication from all of the partners involved, and we look forward to hopefully seeing the positive results over the coming weeks."

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Clean Green City, Councillor Claire Rowntree, said: "We all want a safe school summer holiday and working together helps achieve this.

"Yes, it’s a minority that have to be spoken to, but this work is a reminder that there’s no excuses for any anti-social behaviour and that there are consequences.

"There’s hundreds of events and activities across our city where all young people, including teenagers, can have fun, be active, socialise and enjoy their summer break more positively."

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, added: "We are seeing some positive results from a whole raft of work happening across the region already this summer to try and get ahead of any issues and prevent crime.

"Boosting policing efforts in hotspot areas is key and my Violence Reduction Unit is supporting this with a range of initiatives that give young people opportunities that help keep them away from crime. The people of Wearside don’t want anti-social behaviour happening on their doorstop and this operation brings together determined efforts to keep disorder down."

Anybody who sees anything suspicious in their area is asked to report it by using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.