One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle collision closes A194 near Washington
Emergency services were called to the eastbound A194 near Washington on Tuesday, September 10, after reports of a three-vehicle collision.
The eastbound carriageway was closed for around four hours as vehicles were removed.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 4.15pm yesterday (Tuesday) we received a report of a three-vehicle collision on the A194 eastbound between Follingsby and White Mare Pool.
“Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital having sustained head injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.
“A section of the road was closed for several hours to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved before later re-opening.”