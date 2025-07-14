Northumbria Police have confirmed a man has been arrested following a concert at a North East gig.

A sellout crowd of 10,000 fans travelled to Exhibition Park in Newcastle on Sunday, July 13 to see Fontaines DC play their largest North East gig so far.

However, a man left the gig with a fractured jaw while another was arrested.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9.40pm yesterday (Sunday), we received a report of assault which took place at a music concert at Exhibition Park, off Claremont Road in Newcastle.”

“It was reported that a man has punched another man, causing a cut to his head and a fractured cheekbone.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and has since been discharged.”

“An investigation has been launched into the report and a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

“He remains in police custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should send us a direct message on social media or use the live chat and report forms on our website.

“For those unable to make contact via those ways, call 101.

“Please quote reference NP-20250713-1230.”