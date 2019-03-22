Officer left injured after van rams into police car twice before being abandoned

A police officer was left injured after a van rammed into a patrol car twice before being driven away.

Northumbria Police officers approached a van to carry out a routine check in the Gillas Lane East area of Houghton shortly after 10pm last night.

But when they signalled for the van's driver to pull over, he put the vehicle into reverse and rammed the front of the police car and then made off.

Police chased after the van but it then stopped again, this time reversing into the front of the police car, which had stopped.

The van caused "significant damage" to the police car before it was driven off again.

Police could not continue the chase and the van was later found a short distance away.

One officer suffered minor injuries and inquiries are ongoing to find the driver.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: “At 10.14pm last night, officers approached a van in Gillas Lane East, Houghton, to carry out a routine check .

"But when police signalled for the driver to pull over he put his vehicle into reverse and rammed the front of the police car before making off.

"Officers began an initial pursuit but the offending vehicle then stopped again, and reversed at speed in to the front of the stationary police car, causing significant damage before driving off again.

"Police were unable to continue the pursuit but the van in question was later found abandoned a short distance from the incident in question.

"The officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.

"If you have any information about this incident, please contact police by calling 101 quoting reference 1249 21/03/19.”