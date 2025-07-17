Offender caught after asking police decoy if she liked sex

Stock image | Stock image

A convicted Sunderland sex offender was caught asking a police decoy he believed was a 14-year-old girl if she liked ‘rape play and forced sex’, a court heard.

Aydan Woolley, 31, also quizzed his online target – known as ‘Jess’ – if she had recently had intercourse and what she liked, prosecutor Sara Kemp said.

Woolley, of Louise House, Royal Courts, Sunderland, contacted his prey via the adult-themed Chat Avenue website twice in January.

But unbeknown to him, he was messaging an undercover officer, leading to his arrest, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told.

Mrs Kemp said Woolley made contact on Friday, January 3, but quickly exited the conversation.

However, he reengaged on Wednesday, January 29 – and immediately indulged in sickening sex chat.

The prosecutor revealed: “There are two distinct points of contact.

“On January 3, the conversation ceases after one conversation but there is another on January 29.

“It’s a decoy, it’s an undercover officer and it’s on Chat Avenue. He contacted a profile ‘Jess’.

“He immediately started the conversation on sex. She stated that she was 14 years of age, she clearly states that.”

Mrs Kemp said Woolley “made particularly lurid chats”, adding: “He asked if she liked rape play and forced sex, before coming to a stop.

“He has one previous conviction from two offences, which are sexual in nature although of some age now.”

Woolley pleaded guilty to two counts of being an adult attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Alastair Naismith, defending, told the hearing: “It’s guilty pleas at the first opportunity. It’s going to need a Probation Service report.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield adjourned the case for reports and Woolley will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, August 26.

She granted him bail on condition he lives and sleeps at his home address and has no unsupervised contact with a child under 18.

He must also have no contact with a child under 18 unless with the consent of a parent, guardian or a child support agency.

And he must notify police of any internet enabled electronic device he buys.

Judge Passfield also made Woolley subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.