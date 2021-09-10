Offender arrested, charged and jailed in little over 24 hours

Declan Landers, of Ambleside Close, Peterlee, was detained less than an hour after Peterlee Police were alerted to an incident in the town in the early hours of Thursday morning.

After receiving a call about the disappearance of a car, officers were able to quickly locate the vehicle and arrest Landers along with a second suspect.

Landers was charged with taking a vehicle without consent, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The case was heard at Peterlee Magistrates' Court.

Appearing at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, he pleaded guilty to the offences and was locked up for eight weeks.

Praising the officers for apprehending Landers so quickly, a Peterlee Police spokeswoman said afterwards: “This was a vicious incident that has left the victim understandably traumatised.”

A second person has been charged with robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and driving without insurance.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Durham Crown Court next month.

