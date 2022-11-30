Declan Todd’s action in Langdale Street, Hetton, caused the door to slam shut and led to his immediate arrest. Todd, 24, of Leyburn Grove, Houghton gave a zero reading when breathalised for booze but refused to provide a sample of blood for further analysis.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, his driving record - including bans in 2016 for dangerous driving and in 2020 under totting – was revealed. Disqualifying him afresh for 17 months, magistrates also heard he has convictions for driving without insurance and without a licence.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook said: “There was a report of the driver off an off-road motorcycle acting aggressively towards the caller to police. He drove on the footpath towards the police vehicle, making contact and causing the door to close. The officers caught up with him.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

“He appeared intoxicated but provided a zero reading at the police station, but the officers were not satisfied that he was not under the influence of something. They required him to give a sample of blood, but he refused.”

Todd, who has 14 previous convictions from 24 offences, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample for analysis.

Robin Ford, defending, said: “This was a bit of a puzzle to me. He was not arrested at the roadside for any road traffic offence, not at roadside requested to provide a sample. He was taken to the police station and processed, and booked into the custody suite.

“It was not until sometime later that he was asked to provide a sample of blood. It was his understanding that he didn’t have to provide anything else. He did provide a breath sample. It’s a disqualification, which I ask you to keep to a minimum.”

Todd was also sentenced to a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days and 19 sessions of the Thinking Skills programme. He must pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.