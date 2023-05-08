Paul Barons, 64, breached a court order by not meeting with them on an annual agreed date to confirm his address after leaving Plymouth on the south coast.

Barons, of Wellington Walk, Sulgrave, Washington, was jailed for four years in 2010 after being convicted of two counts of rape.

But he did not let Northumbria Police know where he was living as of April 14 last year.

Barons is required to update his details with officers once a year under the notification requirements the sex offenders register.

Prosecutor Rehana Haque told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court Barons had gone “off radar” by not signing by that date.

She added: “The defendant was convicted at Plymouth Crown Court on July 15, 2010, of rape of a female aged over 16.

“As a result of the conviction, he was made subject to the notification requirements. One is that he must inform the police every 12 months.

“On July 18 last year, a police officer checked the Northumbria Police system and confirmed that he registered on April 14, 2021, and has not since.

“This means he has breached the notification requirements by failing to notify the police.

“He failed to notify on April 14, 2022, which was one year and by August 18 last year, he still hadn’t.

“He said that he had made attempts to attend a police station by the 12 months. He said he had been to Washington police station.”

Baron, who it was confirmed has committed no offences since his 2010 convictions, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the notification requirements.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said his client had not deliberately offended but had been confused about the signing process.

He said Barons had attended Washington police station but had been told signings were not done there and had been directed to another site.

Mr Naismith added: “There are a number of factors in play here. He is new to the area, he moved from Plymouth.

“It’s very possible that he still hasn’t complied with the requirements. I’m going to make inquiries for him and hopefully things will return to normal.”