'Obstructive and argumentative' Sunderland woman refused to take breath test when stopped by police

Jodi Tyrell, 25, would not cooperate when officers pulled her over as she drove “all over” city centre Burdon Road.

And Tyrell, of Cuba Street, Hendon, became unhelpful after her arrest on Sunday, March 13, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Prosecutor Emma O’Hegarty said the defendant was “obstructive and argumentative” to officers.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

She revealed Tyrell was disqualified from driving for 15 months in 2017 for her first drink-drive offence.

And she was back behind the wheel while over the limit three years later, although she avoided a further disqualification.

Tyrell again pleaded guilty to drink-driving but claimed she had moved her car only a short distance due to an emergency.

Magistrates accepted her special reasons defence that it was a necessary manoeuvre and Tyrell avoided a second ban, but the conviction stood.

But Mrs O’Hegarty said Tyrell had no excuse for her new offence of failing to provide a sample for analysis, to which she pleaded guilty.

The prosecutor told the hearing: “At 1.30am, an officer was on mobile patrol in the Sunderland area and on route to another incident.

“He instead became suspicious of the defendant’s driving and he followed her.

“The driver was described as being all over the road and drove over white lanes.

“He stopped her car, and suspected that she was over the limit. He could smell intoxicants, and her eyes were glazed.

“He requested a specimen of breath, but she refused. She was warned she would be arrested.

“She was asked several times to give a sample, but again she refused.

“In custody, she was obstructive and argumentative, and would also not give a sample.”

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “I can’t argue that this was not a deliberate refusal. She panicked and thought that she would lose her job.

“She doesn’t accept what is said about the manner of her driving but does accept it was a deliberate refusal.”

Tyrell was disqualified from driving for three years and handed a 12-month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days.