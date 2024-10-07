Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland driver caught driving while banned has had his crime shown to thousands of viewers on TV – and been branded “obnoxious”.

Craig Starke, 37, was filmed on a traffic officer’s body-worn camera as he drove a black Audi A4 illegally on the A1231 Wessington Way at 7.45pm on Monday, March 18.

But Northumbria Police’s road policing team was also carrying a camera crew from Channel 5’s Motorway Cops: Catching Britain’s Speeders show.

In an episode already broadcast, Starke can be seen being placed in handcuffs after he stopped his car in Burntland Avenue, Southwick, and was confronted.

He did not attend his listed court case in July and pleas of not guilty to charges of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance were entered on his behalf.

His case was set down for trial on Monday, September 30, at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court - but he did not turn up.

Magistrates found the case against him proven in his absence and issued a warrant for his arrest.

PC Martain Anderson, who tailed and arrested Starke, gave evidence against him from the witness box, describing him as “very, very obnoxious”.

He said police were tipped off that Starke, of Abbay Street, Southwick, was driving, despite him being banned for 18 months in June 2023 for failing to provide a sample.

The officer called for back-up and followed Starke in an unmarked police car as he drove into a back lane at Burntland Avenue.

In footage played to the court, PC Anderson told Starke, “I’m a police officer, what do I look like, fancy dress?” when the defendant queried who he was.

Starke can be heard saying “no comment” when asked to identify himself, but he then said, “I’ve done nothing wrong”.

Outlining the case, prosecutor Paul Doney said: “PC Anderson observed an Audi A4 which he followed due to it being a driver who may be disqualified.

“The car came to a natural stop and the driver was detained. He was placed in the back of a police car.

“He was described as being obstructive and obnoxious throughout. His disqualification is until December 25th.”

Magistrates also found a charge of failing to surrender to custody proven against Starke.