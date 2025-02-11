An "obnoxious" passenger who attacked a man after a confrontation on a bus has kept his freedom.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Riley, who was drunk, had been behaving badly on the journey in Sunderland, being "loud and obnoxious" and put his own cap on the stranger's head.

Northumbria Police

Newcastle Crown Court heard as the man left the service, he mentioned to the driver that Riley, who he did not know, was a "handful".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Jane Foley told the court Riley overheard the comment and challenged the victim, who then "showed him his middle finger".

Miss Foley said the victim, who accepts he should not have shown his finger, started to walk away but added: "He was grabbed and thrown to the ground and landed on his right arm and saw the male from the bus punch him several times to the face and head."

The court heard the victim, who has cerebral palsy, suffered a fracture to his humerus in the attack in April 2023, had long term problems with it and is now awaiting surgery.

He said in an impact statement his arm was left "pretty much useless".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutors accept Riley would not have known the victim had an existing condition.

Riley, 25, of Hastings Street, Sunderland, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Recorder Richard Herrmann told him: "You were on the bus with a female behaving badly, really badly, being loud and obnoxious to other passengers on the bus.

"At one point you had put your cap onto his head, no doubt thinking it was very funny, after you had so much to drink."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Herrmann said the victim suffered great pain and discomfort as a result of the "cowardly" attack and added: "He did absolutely nothing to deserve to suffer like that."

The recorder added that Riley has shown remorse, has a history of mental health difficulties and has been assessed as a low risk of re-offending.

Riley was sentenced to 20 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation, mental health treatment and alcohol abstinence monitoring requirements.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Riley is ashamed of the "horrific thing" he did and said alcohol played a large part in his behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Moscardini added: "He is very much just sorry and that's it, he can't say anything that makes his actions better, he's simply sorry, it was an awful thing, he accepts it was awful.

"I don't think he will ever do anything like this again."

Miss Moscardini said Riely had been accepted into the army but that career is now not possible.