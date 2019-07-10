Nursing assistant from Sunderland kicked mum in the face following a row over a man
A nursing assistant who kicked a mum in the face in an attack during a city centre night out has been spared jail.
Shauna Fairley, 26, caused two cuts to Sarah Parker's face, which were treated with a total of seven sutures, after a dispute about a "male interest" exploded in violence.
The victim, who had been to a wedding that day, left with scarring and has changed her hairstyle to try and conceal the markings on her face, which her children repeatedly question.
Fairley, of Perth Road, Plains Farm, Sunderland, admitted assault.
At Newcastle Crown Court Judge Robert Spragg sentenced her to six months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation requirements and £500 compensation order.
The judge told her: "CCTV shows the kick taking place, when she is on the ground. Her injuries required stitches and I have seen photographs which show the scarring.
"In her victim impact statement she confirms scarring remains to her face and elbow.
"Unsurprisingly, she feels conscious and does not go out unaccompanied any more."
Judge Spragg said he accepted Fairley, who told the probation service she was "absolutely horrified" by what she did, is genuinely sorry and acted "totally out of character".
Prosecutor Jolyon Perks told the court the attack happened in the early hours of June 3 last year on Grainger Street in Newcastle.
The court heard Miss Parker was left with two lacerations around the area of her left eye and an injury to her elbow.
She was taken by ambulance to the RVI after the attack.
Fairley wept during police interview and said it felt like she was "watching a different person" on the CCTV of her attack.
She told police she had been drinking in the Mile Castle bar with a friend and got talking to the Miss Parker, which led to a "dispute about a male interest" and trouble breaking out outside.
Rachael Landin, defending, said Fairley is a hard working mother with no previous convictions who has been a victim of violence herself in the past and has post traumatic stress disorder as a result.
The court heard the attack happened on Fairley's first night out in "a number of months".