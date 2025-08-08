A successful police crackdown on illegal e-bikes in Sunderland is being held up as a model for other cities facing problems with dangerous and nuisance riders.

Northumbria Police’s approach in the city has been praised by a senior councillor in Liverpool, who is now calling on Merseyside Police to follow Sunderland’s lead in tackling the issue.

Cllr Carl Cashman, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrat group on Liverpool City Council, said illegal e-bikes and scooters were becoming a growing danger in parts of the city, including the centre and Old Swan.

Northumbria Police’s e-bike crackdown is being hailed by other cities | Northumbria Police

He has written to Merseyside’s Chief Constable urging officers to adopt a strategy already used in Sunderland, where police targeted known hotspots – including fast food outlets – and seized multiple illegal bikes in one day.

He said the approach had proven effective in removing e-bikes from the streets and reducing anti-social behaviour linked to the vehicles.

Northumbria Police have previously warned about the increasing use of illegal e-bikes and off-road motorcycles in serious organised crime, including drug dealing and violent offences. In Sunderland, the force has carried out regular operations to disrupt the use of such vehicles and target riders gathering in specific locations.

Merseyside Police recently launched Operation Gears to respond to similar concerns, with more than 500 vehicles seized so far this year. But Cllr Cashman believes Sunderland’s targeted model could further improve community safety.

Under current law, private e-scooters cannot be used in public spaces or on roads, and anyone caught riding without insurance or the correct licence can face fines and penalty points.

Cllr Cashman said: “Northumbria Police were able to seize ten bikes in one day. Now, that’s ten less e-bikes putting pedestrians at risk – it will go along in tackling e-bike related anti-social behaviour.

“By targeting locations where these riders are known to gather, we can make our streets safer for everyone.”