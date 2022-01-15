Northumbria Police welcome two new recruits in the form of rescue dogs Drake and Drax

However, the two rookies are of the four legged variety in the form of 12 week old Drake, who is a Belgium Malinois and German Shepherd cross, and eight week old Drax who is a Belgium Malinois.

Neither dog has had the best start to life with both having been recruited from a puppy shelter. Drax ended up in the shelter after being found abandoned under a car and taken to a Newcastle vets.

A statement posted on Facebook by Northumbria Police stated: “We are pleased to say our highly trained dog handlers spotted great potential in both dogs and now the pair have each been assigned their own handler and have gone to live with them, where they’ll be shown love and respect every day.

New recruit Drake, who is a Belgium Malinois and German Shepherd cross.

“Best of luck to both the new recruits as they settle in and grow before they start their training next year”.

New eight week old recruit Drax who is a Belgium Malinois.