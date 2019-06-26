Northumbria Police suffered technical difficulties to 101 service for hours
Callers to the non-emergency line to Northumbria Police experienced significant delays of 3-4 hours.
Northumbria Police were advising callers to the non-emergency 101 service into their control room that they were experiencing technical difficulties on Wednesday, June 26.
In a tweet, the police service explained that calls to the 999 service is not affected by the difficulties.
“Those calling 999 will get through.”
However, after a wait of around 4 hours, they updated their tweet to explain that the service was again back up and running.
The tweet read: “Just to reassure the public, as soon as an issue was spotted, back up plans were put in place so we were able to meet the demand. Thank you for your patience!”