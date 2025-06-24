Northumbria Police say policing numbers are rising as it launches recruitment drive

“We’re getting our police numbers back to where they belong” says the PCC, as a neighbourhood policing recruitment campaign goes live across the Northumbria force area.

A new officer recruitment campaign giving new starters a direct route into community policing has gone live this week as Northumbria Police says policing numbers are rising across Northumberland and Tyne & Wear.

The new recruitment drive means applicants can be recruited directly into neighbourhood policing roles across Northumbria – delivering on the Government’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, which has pledged to bolster community teams over the next four years.

Back in 2019, police officer numbers in Northumbria had dropped to a low of 3129, more than 1000 short compared to levels in 2010.

However, the 2025 April 1st officer headcount for Northumbria Police was 3856, with a predicted officer total climbing to 3974 for 2026.

This increase has been described by Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, as the “upturn Northumbria needs.”

New recruits

Northumbria is the first Force in the country to offer new recruits a direct route into community policing, meaning those who choose the neighbourhood option will specialise in this area from joining.

This pathway can be accessed by graduates, non-graduates and those seeking a degree level apprenticeship.

The new recruitment scheme aims to increase police visibility, especially in town centres as well as boosting community engagement, and tackling issues like anti-social behaviour and crime.

Northumbria Police has been given funding to recruit an additional 95 neighbourhood officers, 27 PCSOs and 30 Special Constables over the next 12 months.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “This new recruitment drive is not just about boosting numbers – it’s about real action to get officers exactly where people want to see them – on the streets. It’s the upturn Northumbria needs.

“I’m pleased we have a proactive Force offering this opportunity to those who want to hit the ground running, getting out there making a difference in our local communities.

“Neighbourhood Policing is key to prevention, problem solving and intelligence gathering and this new recruitment programme provides real opportunity for us to grow our force both in numbers, and diversity.”

She added: “The Home Secretary has said the new Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee is about restoring policing to our communities and this new recruitment drive is designed to do just that. It also reflects my own mission in my Police and Crime Plan to deliver safer streets and stronger communities.

“I see this new way in as a great way for us to attract good people with the right skills, strengths, and ambitions from a range of backgrounds. It will help get them straight into doing the work they want to do – building effective working relationships to help prevent crime and support local people.

“The numbers really speak for themselves and really show that police visibility is on the up and hopefully we will have 3974 officers serving by April next year. Financial challenges still remain though, especially if we are to achieve Government’s welcome ambitions to halve both knife crime and VAWG over the next decade – it all requires increased resource.

“Maintaining a strong frontline presence is of course key and this recruitment push is a bold step in the right direction to get officers where people want them – in the heart of our communities.”

How to Apply

Applications for the new Neighbourhood roles are open now. Find out more here.

Also follow the Force’s social media channels for more information.

Meanwhile Northumbria Police are currently recruiting for other police officer, staff, and volunteer roles.

Visit the careers website at Careers – Northumbria Police

Nationally, the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee will put 13,000 more officers into communities by 2029.