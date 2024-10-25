Northumbria Police officers and staff honoured at awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Outstanding police officers, staff and volunteers have all been honoured at a special ceremony.

Northumbria Police held its annual Pride in Policing Awards earlier this month with incredible acts of bravery, inspirational teams and individuals, and those who have dedicated their life to public service all recognised.

The ceremony was held at Wylam Brewery on Thursday, October 10, and was funded by the generous contributions of external sponsors.

Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: “It was a real honour to recognise the amazing contributions being made by our officers, staff and volunteers as we strive to provide an outstanding service.

“We should all be proud of the difference they are making to keep us safe and ensuring we are there when needed.

“The qualities and values they display are an inspiration to everyone.

“I’m fortunate enough to see such levels of commitment each and every day – and I would like to take this opportunity to recognise all those who go above and beyond and thank you for your continued efforts.”

Chief Constable Jardine further thanked the sponsors who had helped make the evening possible.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Susan Dungworth, said: “These awards aren’t just about the winners – who I congratulate for their incredible professionalism and commitment to policing – they’re an opportunity to thank everyone who makes up our police force.

“As well as the remarkable job done by officers out on frontline, there are so many other roles contributing to delivering safer streets and stronger communities.

“One of the best bits about my job is seeing policing in action and all the hard work and effort that goes on behind the scenes – it’s important people know about it and that our police colleagues know it’s appreciated by so many.”

Among the honourshanded out were:

Bravery and Lifesaver Award – Police Constable Will Hunter

PC Will Hunter – a star of the show Motorway Cops – was honoured after showing incredible bravery. During a routine stop, the driver allegedly attacked him, causing injury to his arm and neck, before driving away from the scene. A man was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder. He remains remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance.

Police Officer of the Year Award – Detective Sergeant Kate Barr

Alongside her busy day job, Det Sgt Kate Barr has been a volunteer negotiator since 2017. She has been personally deployed to more than 200 incidents, mostly involving individuals who are vulnerable in crisis. Kate’s unwavering dedication has undoubtedly saved many lives.

Police Staff of the Year Award – Police Community Support Officer Michael Baker

PCSO Michael Baker was nominated for his outstanding dedication in tackling neighbourhood crime in Whickham. He has also led on work around Operation Capio – then Force’s dedicated operation to combat motorcycle crime. His efforts with partners led to a 69 per cent drop in anti-social behaviour at both Chase Park and St Mary’s Green.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Detective Sergeant Dave Lumsden

Det Sgt Dave Lumsden has recently retired after completing 30 years of service. Known for his relentless pursuit of burglars, since 2016 David’s team has made 3,448 arrests, resulting in 787 custodial sentences, totalling more than 2,284 years of jail time.

Team of the Year (non-operational) – Fleet Department

Northumbria Police are committed to being there when the public need them – and integral to this is the Fleet Department which manage and service 800 vehicles to ensure the Force can respond to emergencies and carry out operations.