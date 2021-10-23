Northumbria Police identify man in CCTV appeal after alleged racist incident during Newcastle United's fixture vs Tottenham

Officers investigating an alleged racist incident say they have identified a man they wanted to trace.

By Sam Johnson
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 10:30 am

An investigation was launched following Sunday’s Premier League fixture at St James’ Park.

It was alleged a home fan made a racist gesture in the direction of the travelling supporters.

Officers released a CCTV image of a man they wished to speak to and say they have now identified him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police say they have identified the man in the CCTV image released

Related: Doctor opens up on dramatic efforts to save Newcastle United fan who had gone into cardiac arrest.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Shields Gazette has been on South Tyneside since 1849, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.