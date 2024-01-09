Northumbria Police driver could face charges over motorcycle death crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northumbria Police officer could face criminal charges over a crash in which an elderly woman died

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has referred a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration of criminal charges after completing an investigation into the actions of an officer before the fatal smash.

The IOPC started an investigation after a collision just after 3pm on Friday, July 8, 2022, in which a motorcycle rider and passenger were in a collision with a marked police car in Dunston Road, near the Metrocentre.

The female passenger, 74-year-old Muriel Pinkney, died in hospital nine days later. The male rider was also taken to hospital after sustaining multiple fractures to his leg, hip, and pelvis. He has since continued to recover from his injuries.

After Northumbria Police referred the matter to the IOPC, investigators attended the scene of the collision to gather evidence.

The driver of the vehicle, a police constable, was subsequently interviewed under criminal caution for potential driving offences and was also served with a notice of investigation for gross misconduct.

Investigative work since the crash has included Northumbria Police completing the forensic collision investigation report, which was later peer reviewed by another force.

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said: "Following thorough and careful analysis of all the evidence, we have decided there is an indication an officer may have committed a criminal offence in relation to the manner of their driving and a file has been referred to the CPS.

"I am satisfied we have gathered all the available evidence and it is now for the CPS to consider whether to bring criminal charges.

"Our thoughts remain with Mrs Pinkney’s family and all those affected. We will remain in contact with the family to keep them updated."

A referral to the CPS is made when the IOPC investigation indicates that a criminal offence may have been committed. It does not mean that criminal charges will necessarily follow.

It will be up to the CPS to decide whether charges should be brought, based on the test set out in the Code for Crown Prosecutors.