Northumbria Police confirm crashed car abandoned in Roker area of Sunderland is to be removed
Northumbria Police say a car abandoned in Roker is to be taken away. The white Audi A4 has been at the site since December 16.
The vehicle, which has had its number plates removed, is severely damaged at the front and has appears to have been in a collision. There is also damage to the rear of the car.
The vehicle was left in Roker Terrace, close to the corner with St George’s Terrace and a short distance from Roker Pier.
Police have been made aware of the abandoned vehicle and it is understood its owner is to have it removed.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Sunderland Echo: “At around 8.15am on December 16, police were made aware of a damaged car which had been abandoned at the junction of Roker Terrace and St George's Terrace.”
The spokesperson added: “Enquiries were carried out to trace the owner who was subsequently contacted and made arrangements for the vehicle's recovery.”