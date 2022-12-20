The vehicle, which has had its number plates removed, is severely damaged at the front and has appears to have been in a collision. There is also damage to the rear of the car.

The vehicle was left in Roker Terrace, close to the corner with St George’s Terrace and a short distance from Roker Pier.

Police have been made aware of the abandoned vehicle and it is understood its owner is to have it removed.

The abandoned car was reported to police on December 16.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson told the Sunderland Echo: “At around 8.15am on December 16, police were made aware of a damaged car which had been abandoned at the junction of Roker Terrace and St George's Terrace.”

The spokesperson added: “Enquiries were carried out to trace the owner who was subsequently contacted and made arrangements for the vehicle's recovery.”

