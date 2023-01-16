Northumbria Police appeals to public for information following theft and fire at Sunderland allotment

The incident occurred shortly before 8am on Friday, November 4, 2022, at an allotment in Pottery Lane, in the Castletown area of the city.

Police received a report of the incident and emergency services attended the scene, where it was understood that an offender had taken a generator and a saw worth approximately £300, before setting fire to the allotment and fleeing the scene.

Following the blaze, Northumbria Police launched an investigation with officers treating the incident, which led to the death of 25 Bantam hens, as suspected arson.

The allotment site, in Pottery Lane, Sunderland, was left devastated by the blaze in November 2022.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing since November to locate the person responsible and now police are appealing to the public for information to help with their investigation and urging anyone who may know or anything to come forward.

As part of the investigation, Northumbria Police has released an image of the missing generator, in a bid to help locate it in the local community and find the person who was responsible for starting the fire.

The generator is described as a black and yellow Böhmer-AG K series generator worth around £250.

A photo of the missing generator