The leaders of Sunderland City Council and its neighbours in the North East have issued a joint statement to reassure the public after the recent disorder.

A week has passed since Sunderland saw shocking scenes of violence and damage, along with other towns and cities in the UK.

However, it also saw an outpouring of community spirit, with Wearsiders rolling up their sleeves to help with the clear-up, and standing against racism and violence.

The disorder came after far-right demonstrations were organised against ‘immigration’ in response to the stabbings in Southport and ensuing misinformation.

Today, the leaders of the region’s seven local authorities of Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland, have joined North East Mayor Kim McGuinness in issuing a joint statement to reassure the public that plans are in place to keep communities safe.

It also states that the North East remains open for business ahead of planned demonstrations at the weekend.

The regional leaders also welcomed the outpouring of positive community spirit across the region in the face of more potential disorder, and issued a call to people in the region to follow official guidance, not to share misinformation online, and for ‘calm and common sense to prevail’.

They said: “We were all shocked and saddened by last week’s tragic events in Southport and we share in the pain that has been felt across the country about the senseless loss of young lives and the injuries that were caused.

“However, the actions of a small number of people who, incited by far-right agitators online, have used this horrific incident as an excuse to incite violence within our communities is entirely unacceptable.

“Thankfully, we saw our region at its very best this week when fears over potential riots made way for scenes of love and unity as our communities came together to stand up and make it clear that hate has no place in the North East. It gave us all an enormous sense of pride to see our region take responsibility and show solidarity with our neighbours.

“While the pictures from Wednesday’s peaceful counter demonstrations were truly a sight to behold, we cannot afford to be complacent with further protests planned across some parts of the region this weekend.

“We will continue to work with our communities, our region’s police forces and partners to maintain the peace and keep things calm.

“A robust policing presence has been prepared, officer leave has been cancelled and resources redeployed to ensure officers are out and visible in our communities to keep you safe.

“Everyone has a part to play in ensuring calm and peace prevail. In the build up to Wednesday’s anticipated protests, social media and places of work were awash with rumour and misinformation, which prompted further fear and anxiety in our communities.

“We are asking everyone to use their common sense, not to share unfounded rumours, and follow the information and guidance which is being shared through officials channels.

“We live in a proud region made up of diverse communities with a hard-earned reputation for being a friendly and welcoming part of the country. We reiterate our thanks to our police forces for keeping our neighbourhoods and businesses safe, and to our communities and partners for their continued efforts to bring people together.

“We are united and determined that the actions of a minority will not stand in the way of people going about their daily lives. The North East is open for business this weekend to shoppers, visitors and people enjoying what our region has to offer.

“Our region is defined by proud, loving and friendly people, thriving businesses and culture, and our beautiful places. That is the region we represent and that is the story we will tell to the world.

“While Wednesday passed largely without incident, there are individuals going through the justice system whose remorse has resulted in no leniency on the sentences passed. Our message is clear: if you engage in rioting and bring disorder to our streets, you will face the full consequences through our justice system.” The statement is jointly attributed to:

Kim McGuinness – North East Mayor

Cllr Amanda Hopgood – Leader of Durham County Council

Cllr Martin Gannon – Leader of Gateshead Council

Cllr Nick Kemp – Leader of Newcastle City Council

Dame Norma Redfearn – Mayor of North Tyneside

Cllr Glen Sanderson – Leader of Northumberland County Council

Cllr Tracey Dixon – Leader of South Tyneside Council

Cllr Michael Mordey – Leader of Sunderland City Council