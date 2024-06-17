No seatbelt, no insurance and speeding -the latest Sunderland court cases
and live on Freeview channel 276
Olusola Victor Adeoba, 33, of Grosvenor Street, Sunderland, was fined £461 with six penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.
Gary Simmons, 43, of Nora Street, Sunderland, was fined £660 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Gulshan Singh Azad, 49, of Aylesford Mews, Sunderland, was fined £83 with three penalty points for speeding.
Nathan Jenner, 22, of Essex Street, Hetton, was fined £233 with four penalty points for two offences of speeding.
Frederick Anthony Bainbridge, 51, of Rockingham Road, Sunderland, was fined £72 with three penalty points for speeding.
David Getachen, 46, of Corporation Road, Sunderland, was fined £120 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.
Stephen Walker, 48, of Windsor Road, Seaham, was fined £220 for failure to wear a seatbelt.