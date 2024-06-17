No seatbelt, no insurance and speeding -the latest Sunderland court cases

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the latest cases dealt with at magistrates court involving defendants from in and around Sunderland.

Olusola Victor Adeoba, 33, of Grosvenor Street, Sunderland, was fined £461 with six penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Gary Simmons, 43, of Nora Street, Sunderland, was fined £660 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Gulshan Singh Azad, 49, of Aylesford Mews, Sunderland, was fined £83 with three penalty points for speeding.

Nathan Jenner, 22, of Essex Street, Hetton, was fined £233 with four penalty points for two offences of speeding.

Frederick Anthony Bainbridge, 51, of Rockingham Road, Sunderland, was fined £72 with three penalty points for speeding.

David Getachen, 46, of Corporation Road, Sunderland, was fined £120 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.