No seatbelt, careless driving and speeding - the latest Sunderland court cases

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark
Published 4th Jun 2024, 09:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The following pepple have been dealt with at magistrates court.

Allan Wake, 60, c/o Wheatley Gardens, West Boldon, was fined £50 for breach of a domestic violence prevention order.

Juozas Mostavicius, 66, of Bodlewell House, Sunderland, was fined £83 with three penalty points for driving without a valid licence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jamie Lee Whitfield, 33, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, was fined £770 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Ian Ramshaw, 38, of Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland, was fined £166 for failure to wear a seat belt.

Reece Allon, 45, of Austerfield Park, Hetton, was fined £125 with six penalty points for using a mobile phone while driving.

Jason John Dunville, 51, of Lawnswood, Houghton, was fined £80 with four penalty points for speeding. A previous conviction was set aside.

Radiez Viorel, 31, of Dunstanburgh Close, Washington, was fined £440 and banned from driving for a year for driving without due care and attention.

Related topics:SunderlandDrivingWashington