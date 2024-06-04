No seatbelt, careless driving and speeding - the latest Sunderland court cases
Allan Wake, 60, c/o Wheatley Gardens, West Boldon, was fined £50 for breach of a domestic violence prevention order.
Juozas Mostavicius, 66, of Bodlewell House, Sunderland, was fined £83 with three penalty points for driving without a valid licence.
Jamie Lee Whitfield, 33, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, was fined £770 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Ian Ramshaw, 38, of Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland, was fined £166 for failure to wear a seat belt.
Reece Allon, 45, of Austerfield Park, Hetton, was fined £125 with six penalty points for using a mobile phone while driving.
Jason John Dunville, 51, of Lawnswood, Houghton, was fined £80 with four penalty points for speeding. A previous conviction was set aside.
Radiez Viorel, 31, of Dunstanburgh Close, Washington, was fined £440 and banned from driving for a year for driving without due care and attention.