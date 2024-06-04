No seatbelt, careless driving and speeding - the latest Sunderland court cases

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following pepple have been dealt with at magistrates court.

Allan Wake, 60, c/o Wheatley Gardens, West Boldon, was fined £50 for breach of a domestic violence prevention order.

Juozas Mostavicius, 66, of Bodlewell House, Sunderland, was fined £83 with three penalty points for driving without a valid licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Lee Whitfield, 33, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, was fined £770 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Ian Ramshaw, 38, of Ruswarp Drive, Sunderland, was fined £166 for failure to wear a seat belt.

Reece Allon, 45, of Austerfield Park, Hetton, was fined £125 with six penalty points for using a mobile phone while driving.

Jason John Dunville, 51, of Lawnswood, Houghton, was fined £80 with four penalty points for speeding. A previous conviction was set aside.