No insurance, no licence and speeding - the latest Sunderland court cases

The following people have been dealt with at magistrates’ court for offences in and around Sunderland.

Billy Horn, 21, of Sulgrave Road, Washington, was fined £440 and banned from driving for six months for speeding, driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

Sailini Randall, 38, of Keir Hardie Street, Fence Houses, was fined £1,152 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

The cases were dealt with at magistrates court | nw

Terrence Clark, 39, of Gill Crescent South, Fence Houses, was fined £660 with six penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.

John Andrew Helm, 57, of Harrow Square, Sunderland, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

Lewis Miller, 25, of The Rookery, Ashwood Grange, Durham, was fined £72 with three penalty points for speeding.

James Coyles, 22, of Cathedral View, Houghton, was fined £120 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance. A previous conviction was set aside.

Grant Thomas Gaunt, 32, of Mill Crescent, Houghton, was fined £73 with three penalty points for speeding.