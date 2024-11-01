No insurance, no licence and speeding - the latest Sunderland court cases
Billy Horn, 21, of Sulgrave Road, Washington, was fined £440 and banned from driving for six months for speeding, driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.
Sailini Randall, 38, of Keir Hardie Street, Fence Houses, was fined £1,152 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.
Terrence Clark, 39, of Gill Crescent South, Fence Houses, was fined £660 with six penalty points for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance.
John Andrew Helm, 57, of Harrow Square, Sunderland, was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.
Lewis Miller, 25, of The Rookery, Ashwood Grange, Durham, was fined £72 with three penalty points for speeding.
James Coyles, 22, of Cathedral View, Houghton, was fined £120 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance. A previous conviction was set aside.
Grant Thomas Gaunt, 32, of Mill Crescent, Houghton, was fined £73 with three penalty points for speeding.