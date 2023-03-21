No insurance, fare-dodging and using a phone while driving – the latest Sunderland court cases
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:
Neil Metters, 32, of The Broadway, Sunderland, who admitted using a mobile phone while driving and denied using a vehicle without insurance but was convicted in absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.
Ben Jones, 29, of Mowbray Close, Sunderland, was fined £550 and banned for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.
Heather Sutherland, 34, of Dellfield Drive, Sunderland, was fined £108 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.
Ray Stoker, 39, of Beacon Drive, Sunderland, was fined £110 for using the Metro without payment.
Megan Patricia Duffy, 23, of Webster House, Gilesgate, Durham, was fined £60 for failure to to comply with the requirements of a community order.
Jack Fraser Sorlie, 27, of Rawmarsh Road, Sunderland, was fined £660 with six penalty points for two offences of failure to identify a driver.
Mitchell Holman, 25, of The Avenue, Seaham, was fined £373 and banned from driving for six months for driving without reasonable consideration.