No insurance, fare-dodging and using a phone while driving – the latest Sunderland court cases

Neil Metters, 32, of The Broadway, Sunderland, who admitted using a mobile phone while driving and denied using a vehicle without insurance but was convicted in absence, was fined £660 with six penalty points.

Ben Jones, 29, of Mowbray Close, Sunderland, was fined £550 and banned for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.

Heather Sutherland, 34, of Dellfield Drive, Sunderland, was fined £108 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

The cases have been dealt with at magistrates' courts across the region

Ray Stoker, 39, of Beacon Drive, Sunderland, was fined £110 for using the Metro without payment.

Megan Patricia Duffy, 23, of Webster House, Gilesgate, Durham, was fined £60 for failure to to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Jack Fraser Sorlie, 27, of Rawmarsh Road, Sunderland, was fined £660 with six penalty points for two offences of failure to identify a driver.