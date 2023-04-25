Carol Osborne lived near the Old Exchange building and was reading a book on the evening of October 7 1992 when she heard the distressing sounds, the court heard.

In a pre-written statement read out to jurors, she said: "It was a piercing scream which I took to have been made by a little girl.

"The scream sounded as though it had come from the other side of the High Street East.

Handout file photo issued by Northumbria Police of murdered schoolgirl Nikki Allan.

"However, as the local kids are always playing in that area and it lasted only a couple of seconds I did not take any notice of it.

"I didn't even look out of my window. I carried on reading my book until a couple of minutes later the same thing happened again – a single scream coming from the same direction."

Ms Osborne added: "It seemed as though the scream was made by the same person, a girl.

"I've since read the publicity in the local press about the murder of Nikki Allan and the fact her body was found in the Old Exchange building opposite my flat.

"I can now say the screams came from the direction of that building."

In a separate statement read out, the court heard witness Patricia Irwin had walked past the building with a group of colleagues from the MacFish factory.

The group were heading to a bus stop after their shift at work, the jury was told.

Ms Irwin said she left the factory shortly before 10pm when she heard a suspicious noise.

Her statement read: "I was outside when I heard the sound of either a cat wailing or a howling wind coming from the building itself.

"This unnerved me and my suspicions were aroused. As I carried on walking I began turning my head and looking back towards the derelict building.

"I remember saying to the others 'listen to that', to which they replied it will just be a cat.

"I wasn't sure it was a cat. I thought it was a different sound but I couldn't place it.

"I thought it could have been the wooshing and howling of the wind but it was a still night and it was very quiet so I didn't think it was that either."

Jurors were later shown pictures taken at the time of the land alongside to the Old Exchange building, where blood was visible.

