David Boyd, 55, of Chesterton Court, Norton, Stockton, accused of leading seven-year-old Nikki to a disused building in an area of wasteland in Sunderland in October 1992, shattering her skull with a brick and stabbing her multiple times.

Boyd's ex-partner told police the murder suspect had no hobbies and spent most of his time at home, the court has heard.

Caroline Branton Snr was celebrating a friend's birthday at the Boar's Head pub in Sunderland on the night the seven-year-old went missing in October 1992.

Nikki Allan.

Ms Branton was a friend of the family and would sometimes babysit Nikki and her sister Stacey when their mum Sharon wanted a night out, jurors were told.

In a pre-written statement read out in court she said she had been in a relationship with Boyd, who was 20 years younger, at the time of Nikki's death.

Referring to Nikki's death, she told officers: "Thinking back I don't really remember David talking about it. I don't remember discussing it with him.

"I don't think David had much to do with Nikki Allan before her death. I don't remember David and Nikki in a room together.

"David used to be known as either David Smith or David Bell. One name was his original surname and the other once came as a result of his mother getting married again."

She added: "David never had a job during the time I knew him and he was always on the dole. David wasn't interested in drinking and didn't go to any of the local pubs.

"I never heard David talk about that (Old Exchange) building. As far as I know he's never been in during the time we were together.

"David had no hobbies like fishing or anything like that. Most of the time he was just at home."

Ms Branton added that she had seen a child outside of the Boars Head asking for a 'penny for the guy', but she couldn't confirm if it was Nikki.

She said she then returned home to the Garths at around about 11.30pm where she discovered people gathering outside.

She added: "I went and stood on the veranda watching what was going on.

"I can't remember who was in the flat when I got back. In fact I can't remember anymore of the evening."

Jurors heard a further statement from Ms Branton's son, Colin, who said he "didn't like" Boyd and that he was one of the reasons why he decided to go and live with an aunt as a child.