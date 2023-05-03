David Boyd, who was 25 at the time, took Nikki Allan to the Old Exchange Building in Sunderland, where he beat her with a brick and shattered her skull before stabbing her multiple times, it is claimed.

Prosecutors said Nikki "skipped to her death" as she was lured away from the block of flats where she lived close to the River Wear late in the evening on October 7 1992.

She was found dead the following morning inside the derelict building.

Handout file photo issued by Northumbria Police of murdered schoolgirl Nikki Allan.

Boyd, 55, of Chesterton Court, Norton, Stockton, Teesside, denies murder and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

The prosecution today, Wednesday, May 3, played bodyworn police footage showing the moment officers arrested Boyd at his home address on April 17 2018.

The short video shows the defendant answering the door topless while holding a dog under his arm.

He then leads the police upstairs where he is told the particulars of the alleged offence.

While the audio was distorted, Boyd appeared shocked and referenced another male's name which had been edited out.

The court then heard from DC Beth Murphy of Northumbria Police who interviewed Boyd after his arrest.

Jurors were also read a repeat of the account Boyd gave officers during their house-to-house inquiries at the time.

Back then, Boyd said he saw Nikki playing in the Garths close to where she lived, on the night before she was found dead, the court heard.

Boyd said he visited a local fish and chip shop for his friend Terry Clark when he spotted Nikki outside.

The court previously heard that Boyd had also been to the building with 12-year-old Colin Pearson days before Nikki's death.

In a transcript of his police interview following the 2018 arrest, jurors heard police ask Boyd: "David my first question to you, were you involved in the death of Nikki Allan, Nikki Prest?"

Boyd replied: "Nah."

Officers then ask: "In your statement, you said you knew that (Old Exchange) building and you said you had been in there a week prior to the incident?"

Boyd replied: "Yes."

He told police he had been there with "little Colin" to look for wood to build a pigeon hut.

When asked how he accessed the building, Boyd said: "We would have got through the back window.

"(We) climbed up on the wall because there was like a wall going around.

"We climbed up onto that. Just climbed through the gap in the window."

Boyd also provided officers with his account of the last time time he saw Nikki.

He said he was stood on the veranda of the Garths when he saw her walk away out of sight on the day before she was killed.

Boyd said: "I wasn't the last one to see her just because I saw her that night, you know what I mean."

Recalling his account, Boyd told officers he couldn't remember if he saw Nikki before or after his visit to the chip shop.

He said it was the day after when he was walking down past one of the Garths that somebody told him Nikki was dead.

When asked how he felt after hearing the news, Boyd replied: "Shock, just pure shock.

"Didn't know what was going on.

"I got back to Clarky's (Terry Clark's). He tells me what's happened.

"I said I already knew, someone has told me."

The court heard the interview was terminated after over an hour due to Boyd feeling ill.

He was later asked if he could remember what he did for the rest of the day when he found out Nikki had died.

Boyd replied: "I was in the house. I was just sitting in the sitting room with Dolly, I think her name was, that's the name of Clarky's girlfriend."

The police then asked Boyd if he could remember what they were talking about.

He replied: "It was on the telly and everything wasn't it. I can't remember what was said.

"I just said I seen her the night before in the Garths and that was it. She just disappeared after that."

He then said Dolly told him he should alert the police.

