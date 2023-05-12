News you can trust since 1873
Nikki Allan murder trial: Jury goes out to consider verdict on man charged with killing Sunderland schoolgirl

A jury in the trial of a man accused of the murder of a schoolgirl over 30 years ago is now considering a verdict.

By The Newsroom
Published 12th May 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

David Boyd took Nikki Allan to the Old Exchange Building in Sunderland, where he killed her, it is claimed.

Prosecutors say Nikki was lured away by Boyd from the block of flats where she lived, close to the River Wear late in the evening on October 7 1992.

She was found dead the following morning inside the derelict Old Exchange. Boyd, now 55, of Chesterton Court, Norton, Stockton, denies murder and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court. The jury has now retired to consider a verdict. The trial continues.

