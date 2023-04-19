Nikki Allan vanished in October 1992 after leaving her grandparents' flat in Wear Garth, Sunderland.

The next morning, Nikki's school shoes were found a few hundred yards away outside of an Exchange building.

The schoolgirl's body was discovered lying in a pool of blood inside the derelict building by a neighbour who was helping the police with their search.

Nikki Allan.

She had been stabbed 37 times.

Despite extensive appeals by Northumbria Police and Nikki's mother Sharon Henderson, Nikki's murder has gone unsolved for over 30 years.

David Boyd, 55, of Chesterton Court, Norton, Stockton, was arrested in 2022 and charged with Nikki's murder.

He is due to stand trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Mr Boyd appeared in the dock today, Wednesday, April 19, as Miss Justice Lambert addressed around 50 possible jury members.

The judge told them: "The case concerns the murder of a seven-year-old girl. Her name is Nikki Allen.

"The murder took place a long time ago in October of 1992 in the Hendon area of Sunderland.

"The defendant is David Boyd, also known as David Smith and David Bell.

"He's the man who is accused of killing Nikki Allan."

The trial, which is expected to begin tomorrow, April 20, is due to last around five weeks.

Today, Boyd wore a white T shirt and spoke only to confirm his name and that he was having trouble hearing the judge.