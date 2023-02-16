Nikki Allan murder charge: Trial date set for man accused of murdering Sunderland schoolgirl
A trial date for a man accused of the murder of a schoolgirl who was stabbed to death 30 years ago has been confirmed.
Seven-year-old Nikki Allan vanished in October 1992 after leaving her grandparents' flat in Wear Garth, Sunderland.
Her body was discovered inside a derelict building by a neighbour who was helping the police search for her.
David Boyd, of Chesterton Court, Norton, Stockton-on-Tees, has denied her murder during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court in 2022.
The 54-year-old was back at the same court today, via video link to prison, where Judge Paul Sloan KC confirmed the trial start date as April 20.Boyd was remanded in custody in the meantime.