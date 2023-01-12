Newcastle United footballer Joelinton charged with drink-driving, Northumbria Police confirm

The Brazilian player was pulled over by Northumbria Police officers in the early hours of Thursday, the force confirmed. He has since been charged with driving above the prescribed limit for alcohol and will make an appearance in court at the end of this month.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday afternoon: “Shortly before 1.20am today, officers pulled over a vehicle in the Ponteland Road area of Newcastle and arrested the occupant. Joelinton Cassio, 26, of Ponteland, has since been charged with driving whilst above the prescribed limit for alcohol. He is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle on January 26.”

Central midfielder Joelinton joined Newcastle United in July 2019 on a six-year deal. He scored in the 72nd minute of Newcastle’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester City on Tuesday, January 10.