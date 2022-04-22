Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Cockburn, 37, three times pushed a PC who had applied pressure to his ear to check he was alive at Sunderland’s Park Lane transport interchange.

Cockburn, of Haggerston Crescent, Newbiggin Hall Estate, Newcastle, was hit with the weapon’s electrified barbs twice before he could be handcuffed.

In a victim statement read at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, the officer said: “Cockburn is one of the most violent individuals I’ve encountered in my service.

He was found asleep on a bench at Park Lane.

“This could have been different if I’d not been carrying a Taser at the time.”

But the court heard another side to the Sunday, April 3, offence, with labourer Cockburn’s criminal record showing no cases of violence.

Prosecutor Jonathan Stirland said the assault came after two officers spotted Cockburn at 4am.

He added: “The defendant jumped to his feet and put both hands to the officer’s chest, forcing him to take a step back.

“He clenched his right fist and pulled it back, and the officer thought he was going to be assaulted.

“The defendant pulled his arm away and pushed the PC to his chest with both hands.

“He said he was unhappy with the officer waking him with the pressure technique.

“He then walked towards the officer and pushed him to his chest a third time.

“The officer drew his Taser and armed it, and pointed it towards the defendant.

“The defendant went towards the officer again and the Taser was discharged to his chest and groin.”

Cockburn, who has 14 previous convictions, pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker.

Ian Cassidy, defending, said: “He was asleep and not causing bother. He said the officer applied pressure to his ear, causing extreme pain.

“He very much regrets his actions. It was a bad reaction but he’s not a man of violence.

“The officer describes him as the most violent person he’s come up against, but I would say that’s not the case, there’s no violence on his record.”

Magistrates accepted Cockburn’s initial push came from being roused from sleep.