Newcastle man admits his role in violent disorder in Sunderland
A man has appeared in court to admit his part in the recent scenes in Sunderland city centre.
Jack Fowler, 24, of Northbourne Street, Elswick, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder on Friday, August 2.
District Judge Zoe Passfield remanded him into custody to be sentenced for violent disorder at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, August 23.