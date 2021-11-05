The new Tri-Station will be completely carbon neutral.

The ‘state-of-the-art’ Tri-Station will see the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service share the building with Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service.

The new multi-million pound station in Hebburn will be the first station of its kind in the country to be completely carbon neutral.

With solar panels on the roof, a wildflower meadow and a system that will store and re-use rain water, it is hoped that the sustainable station will help increase local biodiversity.

Proposals also include a number of car and cycle charging ports with the aim of all three services having a fleet of electric vehicles.

Andrew Warren, Head of Estates and Facilities at TWFRS, said the Service is ‘committed to protecting the environment’ as world leaders convene at COP26.

He said: “Hebburn will be the first, but hopefully not the last station, of its kind as we work together towards more sustainable living.

“I’m proud of the hard work and dedication from all of our blue light family that’s gone into making our new Tri-Station carbon neutral, we’ve really tried to be as sustainable as possible.

“We’ve got a variety of different sustainability elements such as roof panels and electric charge points that are going into the new building and hopefully give back.

“This is not just about the firefighters of today, we are leaving a legacy of good sustainable behaviour that hopefully continues for generations.”

