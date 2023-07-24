New deputy chief constable Jane Meir.

Jayne Meir will join from West Midlands Police where she is currently serving as assistant chief constable.After 20 years’ service with the Metropolitan Police, she moved to the West Midlands force in 2016, becoming the policing commander for Wolverhampton.She then became director of intelligence, before being appointed to the position of assistant chief constable in 2019 – and is currently the force’s lead for terrorism and organised crime.Chief constable Vanessa Jardine said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Jayne Meir as the new deputy chief constable of Northumbria Police.“Jayne will bring with her a wealth of operational experience.”She will replace Deputy Chief Constable Debbie Ford who recently announced she would be retiring later this year.

The chief constable added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Debbie Ford for her exceptional service to Northumbria Police, the force where she began her career.

“She will be missed and I wish her all the very best for the future.”

Assistant chief constable Meir said she was looking forward to taking up her new role and getting to know the area and communities.

She said: “Having spent some time in the North East earlier in the summer, I was struck by how beautiful and diverse the region is.

“There is a lot of fantastic work already under way and I am looking forward to building on this.”