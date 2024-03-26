Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam Whiffin.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A danger-driver who sparked a police chase when he was spotted behind the wheel while banned has kept his freedom.

Officers had noticed Adam Whiffin driving a van on November 19, 2023, and were aware he should not be on the roads due to a three year disqualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard Whiffin failed to stop for their blue lights and sirens on the A690 in Sunderland and then forced members of the public out of his path as tried to get away.

Prosecutor Calum McNicholas told the court: "Officers described the defendant driving at more than double the speed limit in a pedestrian area, with moderate traffic flow, then drive on the wrong side of the road and directly towards oncoming traffic.

"The traffic driving towards him was forced to aggressively brake.

"As a pedestrian crossed the road they were forced to run to avoid being hit by the defendant's driving."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Whiffin drove dangerously until he reached York Crescent, where he tried to get away on foot but was caught.

Whiffin, 38, of Hetton, admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified and failing to surrender at an earlier court hearing.

The court heard he had received a six week prison sentence for failing to provide a specimen last year, which resulted in the three year road ban.

Whiffin, who served time in the armed forces, told the probation service he had used to van to earn a living as a labourer, despite being disqualified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Towers, defending, said Whiffin has insight into his offending and now has a job in a factory, which he gets to using public transport.

Mr Recorder Andrew Latimer sentenced Whiffin to 30 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with 100 hours unpaid work, rehabilitation requirements and a three year ban.