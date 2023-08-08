Neighbours have defended their street after the national policing crime map showed it to be a 'hotspot', which is incorrect.

As reported by the Echo, Merton Close in Ryhope appears on the police.uk crime map as having 23 offences 'on or near' the street in June 2023 alone - the latest month for which figures are available.

Reported crimes are tracked to streets on the map based on rough locations, and can simply be on land nearby rather than the street locations listed.

Residents, however, defended their neighbourhood and questioned the data, after being left baffled as to why the quiet, close-knit street was listed as a crime hotspot.

The Echo now understands a systems error led to crimes being incorrectly recorded against the street, and that the issue is being rectified by police. We have subsequently removed Merton Close from our article on the figures.

One resident said: "There’s only 12 houses and we have had no crimes reported in the whole time I have lived here. We are a happy, close-knit street and all get along really well."

The police.uk map states on its site: "This map uses data from local forces. The hotspots give only a loose idea of where crimes happened. Actual locations and details of crimes are kept anonymous.